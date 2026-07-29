Israeli attacks kill 3 Palestinians, injure 20 in Gaza despite ceasefire Drone strikes and gunfire target civilians in Gaza City and Khan Younis amid ceasefire violations

Fresh Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians and injured 20 others in the latest ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, medics said.

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said two Palestinians were killed and 16 others, including children, were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in the Al-Majayda area of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

The same source said a young man sustained moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire near the Rafah Garage area in central Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the eastern outskirts of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, with no casualties immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said one Palestinian was killed and three others injured, including two children, when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,209 Palestinians and injured 3,943 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. According to Palestinian authorities, the war has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000, while destroying around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.