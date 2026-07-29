Foreign ministers Ishaq Dar and Badr Abdelatty call for immediate end to hostilities during phone conversation

Pakistan, Egypt condemn Israeli military actions in Gaza, occupied West Bank Foreign ministers Ishaq Dar and Badr Abdelatty call for immediate end to hostilities during phone conversation

Pakistan and Egypt on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the worsening situation in the Palestinian territories, condemning continued Israeli military operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the situation during a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The two ministers condemned continued Israeli military actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers and repeated violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

They stressed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian assistance and full respect for international law.

Dar and Abdelatty also discussed Jordan's proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

The ministers also exchanged views on broader regional developments, emphasizing the importance of restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and preserve peace and stability in the Middle East.

Israeli forces conduct near-daily military raids across the occupied West Bank, frequently carrying out arrests and attacks against Palestinians and their property.

The escalation comes amid intensified Israeli military and occupiers attacks across the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank during that period.

The pace of Israeli raids and occupier violence has further intensified since Friday's incident in the town of Tell, near Nablus, where four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed during clashes involving Israeli occupiers, Palestinian residents and the Israeli army.