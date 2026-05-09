More than 8 explosions reported near Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in southwestern Syria

Israeli army targets Syria’s Quneitra countryside with explosive devices More than 8 explosions reported near Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in southwestern Syria

​​​​​​​By Mohammad Sio

ISTANBUL (AA) - The Israeli army targeted an area in the countryside of Quneitra in southwestern Syria with more than eight explosive devices on Friday, according to Alikhbariah TV.

The broadcaster reported that the explosions struck the vicinity of Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in rural Quneitra.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The attacks came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who said talks with Israel “had not reached a dead end” but were progressing with difficulty because of Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence in Syrian territory.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the fall of the regime, Israel declared a 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Although the new Syrian administration has not issued threats against Israel, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Syria that have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles and ammunition.