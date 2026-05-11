Soldier dies during combat operations despite ceasefire extension as cross-border tensions with Hezbollah persist ahead of US-hosted talks in Washington

Israeli army says master sergeant killed near border with Lebanon Soldier dies during combat operations despite ceasefire extension as cross-border tensions with Hezbollah persist ahead of US-hosted talks in Washington

The Israeli military announced the death of a master sergeant during combat operations near the border with Lebanon, Asharq News reported early Monday.

The army said the soldier was killed in a drone attack Sunday in northern Israel.

In a statement, the army identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Alexander Glovanyov, 47, and said he was killed after the Hezbollah group launched multiple explosive-laden drones toward an area near the Lebanese border, according to several Israeli media outlets.

The Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed 2,846 people, injured 8,693 and displaced over 1 million.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory.

The US is set to host peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington, DC.