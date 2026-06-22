Israeli army admits its troops killed 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank Army claims pair targeted settlement near Hebron, third Palestinian injured

The Israeli army admitted Sunday that it killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, claiming they had targeted the Karmi Tzur settlement near Hebron.

In a statement, the army said that soldiers from Unit 636 opened fire at a group of Palestinians near the settlement, killing two and injuring a third.

It alleged that the Palestinians had thrown Molotov cocktails toward the settlement before troops opened fire.

It also said no injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

According to the statement, Israeli forces launched search operations in the area for additional suspects.

The army further claimed that firefighting crews extinguished a blaze near the settlement during the incident.

No statements have been issued by the Palestinian side regarding the incident.

An Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023 has resulted in the killing of 1,169 Palestinians and injury to 12,666, in addition to the arrest of 23,000 people and the displacement of 33,000, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

