Israel targets southern Lebanon with airstrikes, artillery shelling

The Israeli army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling Friday morning on several towns in southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated truce, state news agency NNA reported.

A drone targeted the town of Jibshit in the Nabatieh district, while warplanes struck the Arid Debbin area in the Marjayoun district.

The Israeli army also carried out an explosion in the plain of Khiam, also in Marjayoun, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Buyout al-Sayyad in the Tyre district.

Separately, warplanes launched strikes on the towns of Qalawayh and al-Bayad in Tyre, while drones continued flying at low altitude over the town of Baysariyeh in the Sidon district and nearby areas.

Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and extended until early July.

The death toll from Israel’s offensive on Lebanon since March 2, after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, has risen to at least 3,711 killed and 11,483 wounded.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington and Tehran are close to finalizing a deal to end the conflict. One of Iran's conditions to reach an agreement is an end of fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.

* Writting by Lina Altawell in Istanbul