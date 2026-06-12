Israel wounds 5 in shelling of Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians Israeli army continues shelling and demolishing homes in eastern Gaza despite ceasefire

Five Palestinians were wounded early Friday when Israeli artillery shelling targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu learned.

Ambulance crews transported the wounded after Israeli artillery shell hit Abu Hussein School, said a source at the Interior Ministry’s medical services.

The source did not specify the nature of the injuries.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, announced Oct. 10, 2025, have continued, killing at least 981 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

In Gaza City, Israeli drones opened heavy fire and dropped explosive bombs around the Sanafour junction in the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of the city, witnesses said.

In central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes destroyed two homes belonging to the al-Aidi and al-Khamisi families in the Maghazi refugee camp after evacuation warnings were issued for the two residential blocks.

Witnesses said the shelling completely destroyed the two homes and caused extensive damage to dozens of nearby houses, displacing dozens of families.

An Israeli warplane also targeted land next to a home in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, causing severe damage to surrounding houses, with no deaths or injuries reported, medical sources said.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out two demolitions of homes and civilian structures in the city’s eastern areas. The explosions were heard across wide areas of the enclave, according to witnesses.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in tents and temporary shelters across Gaza after Israel’s war destroyed their homes or left them severely damaged, forcing repeated displacement and leaving them in camps that lack basic necessities and essential services.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, about 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 others wounded, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul