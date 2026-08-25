Israel claims site had been owned by Jewish National Fund since 1937

Israel seizes UNRWA training center in occupied East Jerusalem Israel claims site had been owned by Jewish National Fund since 1937

Israel on Tuesday announced the seizure of the Qalandia Training Center of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), north of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Jerusalem Municipality had begun work to establish a new educational and community complex in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood that it claimed would serve thousands of Palestinian residents.

The ministry alleged that the site had been owned by the Jewish National Fund since 1937 and had been allocated to the Jerusalem Municipality for the project.

It said the planned complex is expected to include additional schools, a mosque, sports facilities, and health facilities in the coming years.

Israel also claimed that UNRWA had fenced off the land for decades despite having no ownership rights over it.

The ministry cited legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset in October 2024 banning the agency's activities in Israel.

​​​​​​​UNRWA, however, maintains that the Qalandia Training Center is a UN facility and is protected under international law.