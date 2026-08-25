Regular services to both European capitals to begin Sept. 21 as Syria expands international air connections

Syrian Airlines to launch direct flights from Damascus to Vienna, Copenhagen in September Regular services to both European capitals to begin Sept. 21 as Syria expands international air connections

Syrian Airlines will begin operating direct and regular flights from Damascus to the Austrian capital Vienna and Denmark's capital Copenhagen on Sept. 21, Syria’s civil aviation authority announced Tuesday.

Omar al-Hosari, head of Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, told the SANA news agency that the new routes are part of continuing efforts to expand the national carrier’s international network and strengthen air links between Syria and Europe.

Hosari said the authority is working on two parallel tracks: expanding Syrian Airlines’ network and regional and international presence while attracting Arab and foreign airlines to operate services to Syrian airports.

He said additional international destinations for Syrian Airlines would be announced in the coming period, alongside the entry of new foreign carriers into the Syrian market and the opening of additional routes to and from the country.

The announcement follows the resumption of a direct air connection between Germany and Syria earlier this month after an interruption of around 14 years.

​​​​​​​The first direct flight from Berlin Brandenburg Airport arrived at Damascus International Airport on Aug. 11, operated by German carrier Sundair, marking the restoration of direct air links between the Syrian and German capitals.