Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly enters UNRWA compound, says there is 'no place' for UN refugee agency in Jerusalem, Israel

Israel issues demolition notices in refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly enters UNRWA compound, says there is 'no place' for UN refugee agency in Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli forces on Tuesday evening issued demolition notices in a refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem amid ongoing raids by Israeli forces, Palestinian authorities said.

“Occupation forces are issuing demolition notices on Matar Street in the Qalandia camp,” the Jerusalem Governorate said in a brief statement without providing additional details.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli forces carried out raids in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood and the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, forcing UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) staff to vacate the Qalandia Training Center and issuing demolition notices for Palestinian structures in the area.

Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces had carried out raids in Kafr Aqab and the Qalandia camp – amid a heavy deployment of troops and military vehicles – and had begun expelling people from a UNRWA compound.

According to Wafa, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the UNRWA facility in Qalandia and announced the launch of an “operation to evacuate the building,” claiming there was “no place for the (refugee) agency in Jerusalem and Israel.”

In October 2024, the Knesset (Israeli parliament) approved legislation barring the UNRWA from operating inside Israel, revoking its privileges, and prohibiting official contact with the agency.

The legislation took effect early last year.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces launched a wide-ranging military operation in Kafr Aqab and the Qalandia refugee camp that included raids on homes, the arrest of local Palestinians, and the conversion of several residences into military posts.

The occupied West Bank has seen a rising number of Israeli army raids – along with attacks by Jewish occupiers – since Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.