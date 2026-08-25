'An oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Hormuz can mean one less meal a day for a child in Sudan,' says executive director of World Food Program

'Shameful milestone': UN chief on dual famines in Sudan, Gaza 'An oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Hormuz can mean one less meal a day for a child in Sudan,' says executive director of World Food Program

N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday characterized the confirmation of famines in Sudan and the Gaza Strip as a “shameful milestone” during a Security Council session on global food insecurity.

Guterres reported that 2025 has seen not only the highest number of armed conflicts since World War II but also record levels of global hunger, with at least 266 million people facing acute instability. He noted that violence remains the primary driver in 12 out of the 13 most critical hunger hotspots.

“An oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Hormuz can mean one less meal a day for a child in Sudan,” Carl Skau, acting executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), said as he illustrated how regional wars through maritime arteries cause global starvation. Skau noted that in Sudan, basic food costs have surged nearly 40% since February.

Triple choke point crisis

Skau introduced a "triple choke point" framework involving the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. He warned that restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a third of global fertilizer trade, have caused availability to plummet while oil prices surged 36% since the war in Iran began. He added that grain shipments through the Istanbul Strait are down 40% year on year, leaving import-dependent nations like Somalia highly exposed.

Guterres proposed a time-bound effort to build confidence by focusing initially on the neutral verification and registration of ships carrying fertilizers. He emphasized that the mechanism serves as a practical facilitator and cannot be seen as a substitute for the full restoration of navigational rights in the region.

Systematic attacks

Perrine Benoist, CEO of Action Against Hunger, reported more than 900 attacks on food systems in Sudan since April 2023, including market bombings and livestock looting. She cautioned that being a woman in Sudan is a “statistically significant predictor of starvation.” Benoist detailed the malnutrition clock, explaining that children begin experiencing organ failure and severe wasting within three weeks of losing food access.

Guterres urged the Security Council to move toward proactive action instead of waiting for formal famine declarations. "We cannot wait for famine or catastrophic conditions to be formally confirmed," said Guterres. He proposed the full implementation of UN Resolution 2417 to prevent the deprivation of food and water for civilians. He also demanded safeguards for farms, ports and market storage facilities while suggesting sanctions against those who unlawfully deny humanitarian access.

While Skau noted a "glimmer of hope" in Gaza, he warned that the WFP is turning away six in seven malnourished children in Afghanistan due to funding gaps.