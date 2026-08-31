Government says talks with factions progressing, Iraq will not be part of regional conflict

Iraqi premier rejects proposal to keep some international coalition forces beyond Sept. 30 Government says talks with factions progressing, Iraq will not be part of regional conflict

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has rejected a proposal to keep some international coalition forces in Iraq beyond Sept. 30, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Aboudi said the government is continuing procedures and commitments to restrict weapons, regulate their use and unify decision-making.

He said talks with factions are “proceeding regularly,” adding that the process will be completed before Sept. 30.

“State decisions are built on the basis of national interests,” Al-Aboudi said, describing the talks as positive and adding that the next stage would be based on cooperation and mutual interests.

He said Al-Zaidi rejected a proposal for some coalition forces to remain after Sept. 30, adding that the government is closely monitoring regional developments and that “Iraq will not be part of the conflict.”

Al-Zaidi said on Aug. 12 that Sept. 30 would be the deadline for ending the international coalition’s military mission and completing the withdrawal of its forces.

“Oct. 1 would mark a new day in Iraq’s statehood,” Al-Zaidi said during a meeting with US Central Command Commander Gen. Brad Cooper, adding that Iraq would be free of any foreign military presence.

The two sides affirmed their agreement to end the coalition’s military mission, while Iraqi-US relations would shift toward economic and security cooperation based on mutual respect for sovereignty and shared interests.

The US-led international coalition was established in 2014 to fight Daesh/ISIS after the terrorist group seized large areas of Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Iraq declared military victory over ISIS in December 2017 after retaking territory held by the terrorist group, while coalition forces remained in the country in an advisory and training role at Baghdad’s request.