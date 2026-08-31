US president labels Iran 'failed nation,' while claiming 100,000 demonstrators killed during unrest

Trump calls for war crimes trial of Iranian leadership over alleged protesters' deaths US president labels Iran 'failed nation,' while claiming 100,000 demonstrators killed during unrest

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Iranian leadership should face trial for crimes against humanity following allegations that it has killed over 100,000 protesters.

“They must be tried for war crimes against humanity,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He characterized Iran as "officially a failed nation" with a leadership in "total disarray."

“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency,” the US president claimed.

"It is dead," he said, noting that the only assets remaining for Tehran are “fake news” from the US and a “willingness to kill their protesters,” alleging a death toll of 100,000 demonstrators.

There has been no independent confirmation of the alleged 100,000 deaths.