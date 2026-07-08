Iraq’s foreign minister says trip is first visit to Gulf states after formation of new Iraqi government in May

Iraqi foreign minister visits Kuwait for talks on bilateral ties amid regional tensions Iraq’s foreign minister says trip is first visit to Gulf states after formation of new Iraqi government in May

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday on an official visit for talks on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Hussein is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom.

The Iraqi minister was welcomed upon arrival by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

According to the ministry, Hussein is scheduled to hold talks with senior Kuwaiti officials on ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as exchanging views on regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest "in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region."

Hussein described the trip as "our first visit to the Gulf states after the formation of the new Iraqi government" in May.

He said his discussions in Kuwait will focus on "developing the fraternal relations with our brothers in Kuwait in a way that enhances the interests of the two brotherly peoples."

Iraq and Kuwait have steadily improved relations since 2003 despite the legacy of Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait. While major issues, including war reparations, have been resolved, others remain under discussion, notably border demarcation and maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway.

The visit comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Kuwait said early Wednesday that its air defenses had successfully intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones from Iran.