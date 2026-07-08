2 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Strike targets 2 young men walking in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, reports Lebanese media

Two people were killed Wednesday evening in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, according to Lebanese media.

The state news agency NNA reported two young men were killed while walking near Ghandour Hospital in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Israeli army forces also detonated explosives in the town of Taybeh in the Bint Jbeil, the same source said.

The latest attack occurred despite an ongoing ceasefire and a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,300 people and injuring over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.