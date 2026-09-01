Top military bodies say US continues to use territory, airspace, and facilities of regional states to attack Iran

Iran warns any new US attack will trigger ‘much heavier’ response Top military bodies say US continues to use territory, airspace, and facilities of regional states to attack Iran

Iran warned Monday that any site used to launch US attacks on its territory would be targeted, accusing Washington of continuing to use the territory, airspace, and facilities of regional countries to launch strikes on Iran.

Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued the warning in a joint statement, saying the US had continued such operations despite previous warnings and assurances from some countries in the region.

The two military bodies said Tehran respects the sovereignty of neighboring states but “will never tolerate aggression,” warning that any further attack would draw a “much heavier” response.

They pointed to attacks carried out overnight by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army as an example of that response.

“The US has no choice but to leave the region,” the statement said.

It also warned those facilitating US military action that the IRGC and Iranian army would jointly strike the source of any attack with “overwhelming force.”

“Do not test” the resolve of Iran’s armed forces again, the statement added.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, killing two people and injuring two others, according to Iranian media.

Iran subsequently announced retaliatory attacks against sites used by US forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.