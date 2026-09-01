3 projectiles struck tanker exiting Strait of Hormuz off Oman: UK maritime agency No casualties or environmental impact reported as authorities investigate incident

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Tuesday that a tanker had been struck by three unknown projectiles while exiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman.

The incident took place 17 nautical miles (31 kilometers/20 miles) east of Khasab as the vessel was completing an outbound transit of the strait, the UKMTO said.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while the UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes amid renewed regional tensions after weekend US strikes on Iran’s Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks on sites used by US forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.