Tehran will not resume indirect contacts until Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon stop, Tasnim news reports

Iran suspends indirect exchanges with US over Israeli attacks in Lebanon: Iranian media Tehran will not resume indirect contacts until Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon stop, Tasnim news reports

Iran has suspended indirect exchanges and text-sharing with the US through mediators in protest over continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday.

According to the agency, the decision was taken in response to what it described as ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, which Iran considers one of the conditions underpinning broader ceasefire arrangements in the region.

Tasnim said the Iranian negotiating team would halt “talks and exchanges of texts through mediators” until its demands regarding Gaza and Lebanon are met.

The report said Iranian officials and negotiators have stressed the need for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as a full Israeli withdrawal from areas occupied in Lebanon.

“As long as Iran’s and the resistance front’s position on these issues is not addressed, there will be no talks,” Tasnim said.

The outlet also reported that Iran and allied groups in the so-called resistance axis have decided to prepare responses to Israeli attacks and to consider opening additional fronts.

According to the report, measures under consideration include the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the activation of other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as a means of pressuring Israel and its supporters.