German minister's trip to Lebanon cancelled amid Israeli military escalation Government plane landed in Larnaca, Cyprus due to deteriorating situation in Beirut, reports say

German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan was forced to cancel a planned visit to Lebanon on Monday after her aircraft aborted its approach to Beirut amid the latest Israeli military escalation, media reports said on Monday.

“The trip to Beirut had to be canceled during the (plane’s) approach. This decision was made for military reasons based on an ongoing assessment of developments in the rapidly deteriorating situation in Beirut,” private broadcaster n-tv cited the Ministry of Development as saying in Berlin.

According to reports, the government plane landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Monday afternoon. From there, it was scheduled to return to Berlin. It was reported that the situation on the ground had taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

The situation in Lebanon continues to worsen as Israeli ground forces advance deeper into the country and further attacks in the Beirut area appear imminent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced planned attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs, prompting many residents to flee.

The German minister had planned to assess the impact of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah during her two-day visit to Lebanon. She was scheduled to travel with Norwegian Development Minister Åsmund Grover Aukrust.

Meetings had been planned with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed, who is responsible for the country’s crisis coordination, and Education Minister Rima Karami. Discussions were expected to focus in part on the situation of internally displaced people in Lebanon.

