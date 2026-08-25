Tehran’s Glass Building hit for 2nd time, suffered heavier damage than in 2025 conflict, chief of IRIB says

Iran state broadcaster says over 50 facilities targeted in recent war with US, Israel Tehran’s Glass Building hit for 2nd time, suffered heavier damage than in 2025 conflict, chief of IRIB says

More than 50 facilities belonging to Iran’s state broadcaster were targeted across the country during the recent 40-day war with the US and Israel that began on Feb. 28, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said Tuesday.

Peyman Jebelli said in an interview with Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency that the broadcaster’s landmark Glass Building in Tehran was also bombed for the second time, after previously being hit during the 12-day war in June 2025.

“In addition to the Glass Building, more than 50 other IRIB sites across the country were targeted by the enemy,” Jebelli said.

He did not provide a detailed figure for the overall damage but said losses suffered by IRIB during the latest conflict were several times greater than those recorded during the 12-day war last year.

Jebelli said the Glass Building was hit with more powerful bombs during the latest conflict.

Unlike last year’s attack, when the building’s ceilings did not collapse, the latest strikes hit two sides of the structure and caused two or three floors to collapse, he said, adding that a concrete wall was also brought down.

Jebelli said debris from the previous attack had already been cleared and contracts for reconstruction signed before the latest war began, but the work was postponed due to renewed hostilities.

He said reconstruction of the Glass Building would begin once conditions stabilize, noting that IRIB must also allocate financial resources to repairing dozens of other facilities damaged across the country.

The Glass Building, a prominent high-rise within the IRIB complex in northern Tehran, houses parts of Iran’s state broadcasting operations and is one of the most recognizable structures associated with the broadcaster.

The building was first hit by Israel on June 16, 2025, during a live broadcast. The attack came during the 12-day Iran-Israel war, which began with Israeli attacks on Iran on June 13 and ended with a ceasefire on June 24.

The latest conflict began on Feb. 28 this year, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Fighting continued for about 40 days, with Tehran responding with strikes against Israel and US military assets across the region.

Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war, but the interim deal quickly faltered.