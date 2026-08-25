Beijing warns new US sanctions on Tehran risk harming global financial order, as well as legitimate interests of other countries

China urges US not to disrupt its cooperation with Iran amid fresh sanctions Beijing warns new US sanctions on Tehran risk harming global financial order, as well as legitimate interests of other countries

China on Tuesday urged the US not to disrupt its cooperation with Iran after Washington announced “Operation Economic Outcast,” a sweeping campaign intended to completely isolate Tehran from the global financial system.

“China’s cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and should not be disrupted,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He warned that the new US sanctions risk disrupting the global financial order, stressing the need for the warring sides to hold talks to end the conflict.

“Economic wars and maximum pressure are not the solution,” Lin said, when asked about the new sanctions regime launched by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.

Lin said such moves “will only lead to escalation and risks of spillover, which will disrupt the global economic and financial order and harm the legitimate interests of other countries.”

“The pressing task is to facilitate de-escalation and return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible,” said the spokesman, stressing that China “will take necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests.”

China is one of the largest importers of Iranian oil as the two countries maintain a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” driven primarily by economic ties and discounted energy imports.

Bilateral trade volume climbed to over $41 billion last year.

Stating that China "is closely monitoring the developments," Lin reiterated China’s “firm opposition to illicit, unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the UN Security Council.”

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said the US “objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone.”

The US is “no longer managing the Iranian threat” but rather “ending it,” Bessent said, adding that the “strength of America's economy” enabled Washington to conduct such a financial offensive alongside military operations.

Also on China, Bessent said: “The best way to engage with countries is through quiet diplomacy,” adding that the US was currently “level setting” expectations with Beijing.