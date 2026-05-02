Iran signals willingness to resume talks if Washington changes course Tehran submits new proposal to mediator Pakistan as ceasefire holding

Iran's top diplomat said Tehran is willing to return to the negotiating table with the US, but only if Washington stops making an "excessive approach, threatening rhetoric," a report said Friday.

Iran's state-owned international broadcaster PressTV said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks while updating his counterparts in Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Azerbaijan on where things stand amid the fragile diplomatic process.

Saying that Iran did not start the war and that its armed forces remain fully prepared to defend the country against any renewed military threat, Araghchi noted that Iran entered the latest Pakistani-mediated talks in good faith, despite deep skepticism toward Washington, stemming from what he described as repeated failures to honor prior commitments.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11 - 12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan’s request.

According to the Iranian official news agency (IRNA), Iran submitted a new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday to resume negotiations with the US aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war.