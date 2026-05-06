Iran says it is serious in diplomacy, ready to defend itself amid conflict with US Abbas Araghchi briefs Chinese counterpart on Pakistan-mediated negotiations with Washington

Iran remains serious and steadfast in diplomacy while maintaining full readiness to respond to any “malicious act,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday.

Araghchi briefed Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing on the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at ending the US-Israeli war against Iran, including ongoing negotiations mediated by Pakistan between Tehran and Washington, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“Iran, just as it acted decisively in defending itself and remains fully prepared to confront any aggression, is also serious and steadfast in the field of diplomacy,” Araghchi said.

The top diplomat also praised China’s stance against what he described as violations of international law by the United States and Israel during the 40-day conflict.

He expressed hope that China, during its rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, would continue playing “a constructive role in preventing further violations of international peace and security.”

Araghchi said later in a statement posted on the US social media company X that he had held a “constructive meeting” with Wang in Beijing.

He said both sides reaffirmed Iran’s right to uphold its “national sovereignty and national dignity,” while Tehran also appreciated China’s four-point proposal aimed at maintaining regional peace and stability.

“Iran trusts China and looks forward to its continued active role in promoting peace and ending the conflict,” Araghchi said, adding that Tehran also supports efforts toward establishing “a new post-war regional framework that can balance development and security.”

China backs diplomacy

Wang, for his part, praised what he described as Iran’s “responsible approach” and reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Iranian statement.

The Chinese foreign minister said Beijing opposes the use of force and continuation of the “illegal war,” warning that its consequences affect not only Iran but also the wider region and international community.

He also reiterated China’s support for diplomacy and dialogue as the only path toward resolving regional disputes.

The two sides additionally discussed bilateral economic and trade cooperation and agreed to continue high-level consultations between the two sides.

Post-war position

Speaking separately to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB about his talks in Beijing, Araghchi said Chinese officials believe Iran emerged from the war in a stronger international position.

“Our Chinese friends believe Iran after the war is different from Iran before the war,” he said, adding that Tehran had demonstrated its capabilities and power and that “a new phase” of cooperation between Iran and other countries lies ahead.

Araghchi said the discussions covered efforts to end the war, the ongoing negotiations, sanctions, Iran’s nuclear program and bilateral issues.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz was “one of the serious topics” discussed, including what he described as the need to respect Iran’s rights and differing views surrounding the issue.

Araghchi’s visit came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14-15 amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked.

The meeting marked Araghchi’s first in-person talks with Wang since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. The two sides had previously held several phone calls during the conflict.