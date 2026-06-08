Tehran says any new Israeli action against Lebanon or Iran will face broad retaliation

Iran says attacks on Israel were ‘self-defense,’ warns of ‘crushing’ response Tehran says any new Israeli action against Lebanon or Iran will face broad retaliation

Iran said early Monday that its attacks on northern Israel were carried out in “self-defense” following repeated ceasefire violations and recent attacks targeting Lebanon and Iranian interests.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the strikes were conducted under Tehran’s “legitimate right to self-defense” in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The ministry accused Israel of repeatedly violating an April 8 ceasefire and escalating attacks against Lebanon and Iran, including through cooperation with the “terrorist US army” in recent attacks targeting Iranian ships and sites in southern Iran.

It also accused Washington and Tel Aviv of involvement in “maritime piracy” against Iran.

Iran said its armed forces struck several military targets in northern Israel late Sunday.

“The ceasefire in Lebanon was an inseparable part of the April 8 understanding,” the statement said, holding the United States directly responsible for Israeli ceasefire violations and any resulting regional escalation.

Tehran warned that any new Israeli “adventurism” against Lebanon or Iran would face a “crushing and comprehensive response” from Iranian forces.

Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel on Sunday evening following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since the fragile ceasefire in early April.