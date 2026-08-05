Final understanding between the 2 countries is 'on the verge of being finalized,' says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Iran, Oman reached 'preliminary understandings' on Hormuz transit, says Iranian official Final understanding between the 2 countries is 'on the verge of being finalized,' says Iran's deputy foreign minister

Iran's deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on nearly all issues on future Strait of Hormuz arrangements, adding that a final understanding is “on the verge of being finalized."

Their understanding includes the location of entry and exit routes for maritime traffic, Kazem Gharibabadi said in remarks carried by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

He added, however, that "this understanding does not mean the complete opening of the Strait of Hormuz."

It represents "rather a new and different model from the past 60-year practice," he said.

“In order to enter a second phase, Iran needs to assess whether the US is truly prepared to return to its commitments or not," he said.

Iran’s ongoing talks with Oman are also focused on "future administration arrangements" aimed at defining a long-term framework for managing the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

