Petroleum Ministry says fire under control, with no casualties

Egypt says fire breaks out on 2 vessels at Damietta Port Petroleum Ministry says fire under control, with no casualties

Egypt said Wednesday a fire broke out aboard a regasification vessel and a storage vessel at Damietta Port on the Mediterranean coast, with no casualties reported.

In a statement, the Petroleum Ministry said the fire occurred aboard the two vessels at the port and was brought under control immediately by firefighting and security teams.

The ministry said the incident caused no injuries or fatalities and that emergency teams were continuing technical assessments while authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The ministry did not specify the cause of the fire, but urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official statements for information.

The statement came shortly after maritime risk firm Ambrey said that a US-owned and operated, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility was struck at the port.

In a separate advisory, ICC Shipping said an explosion occurred at the port’s LNG terminal during cargo discharge operations. It said local authorities brought the situation under control, relocated the vessels involved outside the port area and expected operations at other berths and terminals to resume overnight.