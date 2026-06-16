Egypt, Qatar, UAE leaders discuss Middle East crises with G7 leaders

The leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates joined G7 leaders on Tuesday for talks on Middle East stability, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi calling for a comprehensive settlement to regional crises and implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Sisi participated in a session titled “Addressing Crises and Ensuring Stability in the Middle East” on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, G7 leaders, the president of the European Council Antonio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Sisi said there was “no alternative to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue” based on the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and praised US efforts that resulted in agreements to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and, more recently, the conflict with Iran.

Separately, the UAE state news agency WAM said bin Zayed met Trump on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders discussed strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen the UAE-US relations, exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and reviewed issues on the G7 agenda aimed at enhancing cooperation to address shared challenges.

Sheikh Tamim also said in a post on the US social media company X that he met with Trump in Evian and discussed enhancing strategic cooperation and coordination on regional developments.

The Qatari emir welcomed a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, and expressed appreciation to Trump, Pakistan and all partners who supported the agreement.

He voiced hope that upcoming negotiations “would witness further constructive dialogue and cooperation to bolster regional and international security and stability through peaceful and diplomatic solutions.”

On June 14, the US and Iran announced that they had agreed on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict. The signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.