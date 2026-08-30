Latest death raises Saturday’s death toll to 5 as Israeli artillery continues to target northern, southern parts of enclave

Another Palestinian killed as Israeli shelling hits Gaza Latest death raises Saturday’s death toll to 5 as Israeli artillery continues to target northern, southern parts of enclave

Another Palestinian died early Sunday from wounds sustained in an Israeli attack on the southern Gaza Strip, as Israeli artillery continued to target areas in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

The Nasser Medical Complex said the victim died from wounds sustained in Israeli shelling of the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis late Saturday.

Israeli artillery also targeted eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza and areas northwest of Rafah in the south.

Four Palestinians were also killed and 11 others injured Saturday in separate Israeli attacks in Gaza, including drone strikes in Khan Younis and Gaza City, and gunfire targeting farmers east of Deir al-Balah.

The latest death raised Saturday’s death toll from Israeli attacks to at least five.

As many as 1,313 Palestinians have been killed and 4,361 injured in Israeli violations since a ceasefire that was signed last October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Overall, Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed at least 73,449 people and injured 174,472.