Forces also raid Al-Bireh, Al-Mughayyir as occupiers enter Hebron’s Old City under military protection

Israeli army injures 6 Palestinians in raid on occupied West Bank refugee camp Forces also raid Al-Bireh, Al-Mughayyir as occupiers enter Hebron’s Old City under military protection

Six Palestinians were injured late Saturday when the Israeli army fired tear gas during a raid on the Al-Faraa refugee camp south of Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

It said crews treated all of the victims for tear gas inhalation at the scene.

The raid came amid new Israeli incursions elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces entered Al-Bireh and deployed in several neighborhoods, the official Voice of Palestine radio reported. No arrests or home raids were reported.

In Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli forces fired tear gas toward Palestinian homes during a raid on the village, with no injuries reported.

In Hebron’s Old City, Israeli soldiers assaulted journalists and prevented them from working as Israeli occupiers entered the area under military protection, according to the broadcaster.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a group of occupiers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, entered the Old City and moved toward the Bab al-Baladiyeh area.

Israeli forces also imposed restrictions on Palestinian residents and shopkeepers, preventing them from moving through the area, said witnesses.

Israeli forces conduct military incursions in the occupied West Bank on an almost daily basis, often involving gunfire, home raids and arrests.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks in the occupied West Bank, alongside the expansion of illegal settlements and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.