2 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli aircraft bomb Katiba area, west of Gaza City

At least two Palestinians killed and others injured in fresh Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid continued violations of an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources said.

A medical source said Israeli aircraft bombed the Katiba area, west of Gaza City, killing one person and injuring several others.

According to an Anadolu reporter, loud explosions were heard across the area during the strikes.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli fire in Deir Al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said in a statement, without providing further details.

The attacks came despite US President Donald Trump’s call on Aug. 17 for Israel to halt strikes on Gaza.

​​​​​​​Since the ceasefire agreement took effect last October, Israel has killed more than 1,320 Palestinians and injured more than 4,385 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.