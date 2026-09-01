Christian schools say more than 70 teachers, staff unable to reach workplaces after Israel fails to renew entry permits

Private schools, including Christian schools, in Jerusalem strike over Israeli restrictions on teachers Christian schools say more than 70 teachers, staff unable to reach workplaces after Israel fails to renew entry permits

Palestinian private schools, including Christian schools, in occupied East Jerusalem began a strike Tuesday at the start of the new academic year in protest against Israeli restrictions preventing teachers and administrative staff from entering the city.

Private school administrators announced Monday that classes would be suspended from Tuesday until further notice after Israeli authorities failed to renew entry permits for a large number of teachers and staff from the occupied West Bank.

They said classes would resume once Israeli authorities renew permits for all affected teachers and employees.

Christian schools in Jerusalem separately announced the suspension of classes from Tuesday, saying Israel had failed to renew entry permits for more than 70 teachers and employees from the West Bank, preventing them from reaching their schools.

Israel requires Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank to obtain special permits to enter occupied East Jerusalem, including for work, education, medical treatment and worship.

The new academic year began Tuesday in Israel and Jerusalem, with around 6,000 educational institutions receiving students, including 1,074 institutions serving the Arab community, where some 586,000 students are enrolled.

Since October 2023, Israel has restricted permits for Palestinian workers from the West Bank, including teachers.

In January, the Israeli Knesset passed legislation barring teachers who obtained academic degrees from institutions affiliated with the Palestinian Authority from working in the Israeli education system.

​​​​​​​According to Israeli daily Haaretz, around 6,700 teachers work in Jerusalem’s Arab education system, at least 60% of whom hold bachelor’s degrees from Palestinian academic institutions.