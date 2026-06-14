Top security official says Lebanon is among Tehran's ‘red lines’ as flights suspended at airports in western Iran

‘Response is ahead,’ Iran warns after Israeli attack on Lebanese capital Top security official says Lebanon is among Tehran's ‘red lines’ as flights suspended at airports in western Iran

Iran’s top security official warned on Sunday that a response is forthcoming following an Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut, saying violations of Tehran's “red lines” would not be tolerated.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said Iran would respond to the attack.

“A response is ahead,” Zolghadr said in comments carried by Press TV. He added that “unity of fronts has created security chain in defense of the region.”

“Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated,” he said.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that all flights to and from airports in western Iran had been suspended until further notice, citing what it called “current conditions.”

The Mehr news agency later quoted Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Majid Akhavan as denying the reports.

Akhavan said reports circulating about the cancellation of flights in western Iran were “baseless.”

No new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued ordering the closure of airspace or the suspension of air traffic in those areas, he added.

Israeli warplanes bombed Beirut’s southern suburb early Sunday, killing at least three people and injuring 15 others despite an ongoing ceasefire. US President Donald Trump criticized Israel for the attack, saying it “should not have happened” when the US and Iran are nearing a peace deal. According to him, the agreement was to be signed on Sunday.

Iran has called for halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, in any understandings with the US to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and is currently under a ceasefire mediated by Pakistan in April.