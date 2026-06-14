Sudanese army says dozens of RSF fighters killed in attacks across Sudan Military says 141 RSF combat vehicles destroyed across Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile since June 1

The Sudanese army said Sunday that it had killed dozens of fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and destroyed 141 combat vehicles in attacks across the country this month.

Army forces and allied units continued carrying out military operations against “the terrorist militia of RSF and its mercenaries,” across multiple fronts, the army said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Army operations between June 1 and June 14 inflicted “significant losses” on the RSF, including the destruction of combat vehicles, weapons depots, and military supplies, the statement added.

In the Darfur region, the army said it destroyed 29 RSF combat vehicles and killed dozens of fighters.

It also reported destroying several facilities in the city of Nyala, including two ammunition depots, two military equipment warehouses, two drone-munition storage sites, and a main fuel depot used to support RSF operations.

In the Kordofan region, the army said it destroyed 91 combat vehicles and killed dozens of RSF fighters.

In the White Nile State, the military said it shot down an RSF drone over the city of Kenana.

In Blue Nile State, the army reported destroying 21 combat vehicles and inflicting heavy losses on RSF personnel and equipment.

The army said a total of 141 combat vehicles had been destroyed during the reporting period, while quantities of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment had also been seized.

“The operations will continue until the terrorist militia is eliminated and security and stability are restored throughout the country,” the statement said.

The RSF has not yet commented on the army's statement.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF regarding plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.