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France highlights military readiness, overseas deployments amid rising tensions
Israeli lawmakers set to hold preliminary vote on Knesset dissolution amid early election push
Russia and China express concern over militarization of Arctic by US and allies
Pentagon to evaluate US strikes on alleged drug boats
Despite tensions in region, 'steady increase' in British visitors to Türkiye continues, says UK envoy
Israeli occupiers establish new illegal settlement outpost in West Bank’s Hebron
Israel transfers Gaza-bound flotilla activists to Ashdod port after vessel interception: Rights group
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US Senate advances resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers
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US will end war with Iran 'very quickly': Trump