Israeli forces hit several towns in south as framework agreement calls for phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Israel launches fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite US-brokered deal Israeli forces hit several towns in south as framework agreement calls for phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory

The Israeli military on Saturday launched a fresh wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Lebanese state media reported.

Three airstrikes targeted the al-Mashaa neighborhood in the town of al-Mansouri in the southern Tyre district, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli forces also blew up homes in the town of Houla in the southern Nabatieh district, the agency said.

A separate Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Kfar Tebnit, according to the NNA.

The attacks came despite Lebanon and Israel signing a US-sponsored framework agreement last month that provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, more than 4,300 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war. In the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.