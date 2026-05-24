US official says Washington, Tehran reach preliminary deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Reports

The US and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in exchange for Tehran's commitment to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, a US official said, according to a report by The New York Times on Sunday.

The official said that the agreement has not yet been signed and remains subject to final approval by US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a process that could take several days, noting that the method for disposing of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is still being negotiated.

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