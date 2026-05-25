'We encountered an issue related to the US visa,' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran says foreign minister to miss UN Security Council meeting over US visa issue 'We encountered an issue related to the US visa,' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will miss a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday due to issues pertaining to a US visa, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"We encountered an issue related to the US visa," Esmail Baqaei told reporters in remarks carried by the state-run news agency IRNA.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host Tuesday's meeting amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The meeting, themed "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System,” comes as the conflict between the US and Iran persists with a fragile ceasefire, secured by Pakistan on April 8, holding back fighting that started on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US initiated military strikes against Tehran.