Iran-US talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian media reports

Pakistani interior minister to remain in Tehran on Friday as message exchanges continue between Tehran and Washington, according to semi-official INSA news agency

Exchanges of messages between Iran and the US through Pakistan's mediation remain ongoing as efforts continue to reach a framework agreement, with some differences yet to be settled, Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

According to ISNA, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who traveled to Tehran for a second time this week, delivered a message from the US side to Iranian officials.

The agency said Naqvi held meetings with several Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

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