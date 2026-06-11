Households with GLP-1 users spend much less on food each year, according to Worldpanel by Numerator, with nearly 1.9 million adults now using such drugs

Weight-loss jab users cut grocery spending as GLP-1 use surges across Britain: Survey Households with GLP-1 users spend much less on food each year, according to Worldpanel by Numerator, with nearly 1.9 million adults now using such drugs

Households with a user of weight-loss jabs are spending significantly less on groceries, according to new research that highlights the growing impact of GLP-1 medications on food-buying habits.

A survey by Worldpanel by Numerator of more than 11,600 households found that use of GLP-1 treatments has nearly tripled in the past two years, reaching 1.9 million adults in Great Britain.

The analysis suggests that 6.3% of households now include at least one GLP-1 user, up from 4.1% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2024.

The research, reported by The Guardian, found that in the year after starting treatment, households with at least one user spent £780 million less on groceries than would have been expected compared with similar households. It also estimated this equates to a reduction of around £418 in grocery spending per user household.

Overall, 299 million fewer grocery items were bought during February, when the analysis was conducted.

The findings come amid rising use of medicines such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, which are associated with reduced appetite and changes in eating behavior.

More than half of GLP-1 users (52%) described their approach to eating as “mindful,” saying their food choices were guided by hunger rather than habit, routine or restriction.

A similar proportion (54%) said they experienced fewer cravings and less “food noise,” while 11% reported that they no longer enjoyed their usual favorite foods or drinks.