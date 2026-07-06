NATO military chief calls Türkiye central ally ahead of Ankara summit Giuseppe Dragone says Türkiye's military strength, defense industry, strategic location make it key pillar of alliance, urging allies to turn defense pledges into concrete action

NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone described Türkiye as a strong and strategic ally with a central role in the alliance, citing its defense industry, military capabilities and geopolitical position ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Speaking to Anadolu at NATO headquarters in Brussels before the 36th NATO summit, to be hosted by Türkiye on July 7-8 in Ankara, Cavo Dragone described the country as one of the alliance's key pillars.

"Türkiye is a strong ally. It has the second army in the alliance, and of course that is a strength. But its position is also important. Right in the middle of the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, geographically and militarily, Türkiye is already doing a great job," he said.

Recalling his recent visit to Türkiye's defense industry facilities, Cavo Dragone praised the country's defense production capabilities.

"I've been visiting the defense industry structure, and it was amazing, really. It was something that struck me," he said.

"Türkiye is a strong ally and will be even stronger, from my point of view. Türkiye will also set an example that other nations will follow because, in terms of investment in industry, speed and delivery capability, they are really at the top.

"Geographically, Türkiye is on the edge of the alliance, but on many strong and important issues, it is right at the center. We are counting on them, and we are lucky to have them as allies."

Cavo Dragone also said Türkiye's security concerns should continue to be addressed on the basis of trust among allies.

"I think the big thing among all the nations is trust. If we can keep on trusting each other, like we are doing, that's the key word on the whole alliance. Thirty-two is not just a number; it is much more if we can really exploit that," he said.

'NATO now stronger, more determined'

Cavo Dragone also noted that the alliance has become stronger and more determined since he took office in January 2025.

"I confirm that was my first impression. We are moving now. At that point, we were waking up, and now we are on our feet, we are walking. Then maybe we can discuss the speed, if you want to, but we are heading in the right direction," he said.

Cavo Dragone said all allies recognize the current security threats, which prompted commitments to increase defense spending at last year's Hague Summit. He said the priority now is turning those pledges into action.

"We committed last year to more investment, and now, besides the commitments, we hope to have delivery. I think that is the right posture. Have we arrived? No.

"We still have stuff to do, but I think we are moving in the right direction. NATO now is stronger, is more determined, and that's the alliance that we need these days," he said.

Addressing differences among the alliance's 32 members, Cavo Dragone said disagreements may slow decision-making but ultimately strengthen consensus.

"The alliance is formed by 32 democracies, and there are some divergences, but that's normal. I would say these are an added value to reach consensus, to talk, to discuss and get to a common point," he said.

He added that mutual trust among allies continues to grow and remains his top priority as chair of the Military Committee.

"The differences are way, way smaller than the advantages based on planning together, working together and mutual trust, which is growing day after day.

"Cohesion is my biggest challenge. It is something that we need to nurture and follow every single day, but I think we are succeeding on this," he said.

Focus on 'tangible results'

From a military perspective, Cavo Dragone said he expects the Ankara summit to focus on delivering tangible results rather than issuing declarations.

"From the military standpoint, we are more oriented on facts than declarations. Declarations are cheap. Facts and effects on the field are what we need.

"Our greatest expectation is delivery. We have the commitments and promises made at the Hague Summit. Now we need to start with the deliveries," he said.

He also called for sustained support for Ukraine.

"I'm expecting an even stronger commitment to Ukraine that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it is needed. We are also expecting a commitment from industry that the positive momentum we are now living is kept and exploited at the best," he said.

Commenting on the possibility of reduced US military contributions in Europe, Cavo Dragone said European allies are capable of filling any gaps, although the process will take time.

"First of all, it is something that is due. The imbalance, from my point of view, was already clear one year ago, and we are working on reorienting our posture. We have a bigger commitment to investment in NATO's structure. Of course, there are things that need more time and nothing can be done overnight, but honestly, we can do it," he said.

He said recent progress in defense investment and Europe's growing willingness to assume greater responsibility for protecting its own territory should continue.

"Moves and actions have already been taken on investment, but also on taking responsibility for how to defend our own territory. I think we are in good shape, and I think Ankara will make it an even stronger commitment by the nations," he added.