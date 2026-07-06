Alliance chief to hold press conference, meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of July 7-8 gathering

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives in Ankara for high-level summit Alliance chief to hold press conference, meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of July 7-8 gathering

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in the Turkish capital on Monday ahead of the alliance’s leaders’ summit.

Rutte is expected to hold a press conference ahead of the July 7-8 NATO summit and meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun welcomed Rutte at Ankara Airport along with other officials.

“A historic summit awaits us, which we believe will yield productive outcomes,” Gorgun wrote on US social media company X.

He said his agency was coordinating the Defense Industry Forum with Rutte and his team.