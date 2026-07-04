Hundreds rally in Stockholm, demanding the government ramp up pressure on Israel and halt arms sales

Swedish protesters condemn Israel over Gaza ceasefire violations, aid blockages Hundreds rally in Stockholm, demanding the government ramp up pressure on Israel and halt arms sales

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s violations of the Gaza ceasefire and its ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

Organized by several non-governmental organizations, the rally at Odenplan Square featured protesters carrying banners reading “Children are starving in Gaza,” “Stop the attacks in Gaza,” “End restrictions” and “Israel, comply with the peace agreement.”

Many also called on the Swedish government to intensify diplomatic pressure on Israel and immediately halt arms sales to the country.

“This is not a conflict, this is genocide and ethnic cleansing,” Swedish activist Isabella Lundgren told Anadolu at the demonstration. She said Israel has deprived Palestinians of their land for more than 70 years and stressed that the current ceasefire, which was reached in October 2025, has not brought real safety for civilians in Gaza.

“There is a so-called ceasefire right now, but we know this is not a real ceasefire,” she said. “Palestinian children and civilians continue to be killed and detained every day.”

Lundgren also criticized the recently passed Israeli legislation that would impose the death penalty exclusively on Palestinians.

“This is the only country in the world that has a death penalty applied to only one ethnic group,” Lundgren said. “This is officially shameless racism.”