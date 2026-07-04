Firefighters battle blazes by air and land as 4 detained over separate fires caused by negligence

Fires break out on Greek tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu Firefighters battle blazes by air and land as 4 detained over separate fires caused by negligence

Wildfires broke out on the Greek tourist islands of Rhodes and Corfu, prompting firefighting operations by air and land, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Greek fire service said 25 firefighters, eight vehicles and a helicopter were deployed to tackle a blaze in a scrubland area in Ataviros on Rhodes.

Volunteer groups and civil protection teams also joined the efforts, it added.

On Corfu, 24 firefighters, a ground crew, volunteers and six vehicles were responding to the fire that broke out in an agricultural and forested area near a residential zone. Two firefighting aircraft and a helicopter were also dispatched to the area.

The fire service said four people were detained in connection with three separate fires caused by negligence in the regions of Argolida, Kavala and Corinth.

All the suspects were detained under in flagrante delicto procedures, while investigations into the incidents are ongoing, it said.

Since the start of the year, Greek authorities have imposed 513 administrative fines over forest fires, totaling €619,569 (around $708,000) and detained 155 people, according to the statement.

Of those detained, 142 were processed on suspicion of negligence and 13 on suspicion of arson.

The fire service said human negligence remains the leading cause of forest fires and urged citizens to strictly observe fire safety rules throughout the wildfire season.