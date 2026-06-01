Sweden urges parents to limit phone use around children Public Health Agency says parents' screen habits can affect children's development and well-being

Sweden's Public Health Agency on Monday urged parents to reduce their mobile phone use around children, citing growing evidence that adults' screen habits can negatively affect children's health and development.

Research reviewed by the agency found that excessive screen use by parents can hinder interactions with children and is associated with higher screen use among children themselves, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

"I don't think people think that it affects children to the extent that we now know it does," Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said.

The guidelines call on parents to put away their mobile phones when spending time with children, unless the devices are being used together with them.

The recommendations were developed after the Swedish government tasked the agency last year with examining links between parents' screen use and children's well-being.

The agency also encouraged families to establish phone-free areas in the home, including bedrooms and around dining tables, to promote face-to-face interaction.

"Children are influenced not only by what adults say, but also by what adults do," Helena Frielingsdorf, a psychiatrist and investigator at the Public Health Agency, said in a statement.

"Therefore, small changes in everyday life can make a difference both for the interaction here and now and for the child's own habits over time," she added.

The recommendations also advise adults to develop healthy screen habits themselves and carefully consider the privacy implications before posting photos or videos of their children online.

The new guidance builds on recommendations issued in 2024 for children's screen use, which included age-specific advice on limiting screen time.

