'A total of 71 new investment projects are being announced,' president says

Macron announces $108B in investments at Choose France summit 'A total of 71 new investment projects are being announced,' president says

French President Emmanuel Macron announced €93 billion ($108 billion) in investments at the Choose France summit on Monday aimed at securing FDI.

"A total of 71 new investment projects are being announced, and this edition of Choose France alone will generate a record €93 billion in confirmed investment and create more than 15,000 jobs," Macron told a news conference during the summit at the Versailles palace.

"This is by far the most successful edition yet, and it is historic," he added.

Macron noted that a significant share of the investments will be dedicated to data centers and artificial intelligence.

The French president also announced €45 billion ($52 billion) in confirmed investment from Japanese tech giant SoftBank, underlining that additional commitments are expected to bring the total to €75 billion ($87 billion).

"We have also identified new projects to produce robots in our country and to continue driving innovation," he said.