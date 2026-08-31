Hoaxes spread 'associated with both Russia and Israel, as well as an international far-right (movement),' says Sanchez

Spanish premier points to Israel, Russia in Ceuta migration disinformation Hoaxes spread 'associated with both Russia and Israel, as well as an international far-right (movement),' says Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday pointed to Russia and Israel over the spread of disinformation during the migration crisis that hit Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

Sanchez told broadcaster Cadena SER that hoaxes had spread on social media "associated with both Russia and Israel, as well as an international far-right (movement) that always uses migration, not only to attack Spain but also Europe.”

"The reality we are facing does not necessarily mean that it has to come from a state actor," he noted.

Sanchez also reaffirmed that investigations into the causes of the Ceuta crisis are continuing but pointed to hoaxes and disinformation.

He explained that a Supreme Court ruling was misrepresented and spread through social media, including by criminal organizations involved in human trafficking.

He said it had been claimed that if someone entered Ceuta by swimming, they could not be deported, “which is untrue, but this misinformation was used and disseminated on social media.”

Around 72,000 people irregularly crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30-31, according to the Spanish government’s official estimate.

The unprecedented influx briefly brought a number of migrants almost equivalent to the enclave’s population.

The crisis triggered sharp criticism of Madrid from other European governments. A group of 22 EU countries signed an open letter saying Spain’s relatively open migration policies acted as a “pull factor.”

