Foreign minister says Morocco sought no concessions for helping return migrants after mass crossings into Spanish enclave

Spain urges EU solidarity over Ceuta, criticizes Italy’s border measures Foreign minister says Morocco sought no concessions for helping return migrants after mass crossings into Spanish enclave

Spain will call on EU member states to show solidarity over the migrant crisis in Ceuta at Tuesday’s meeting of interior ministers, while criticizing Italy over border measures introduced following the mass arrivals, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday.

“We are going to demand solidarity from all EU member states,” Albares told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

He said some governments “have not risen to the occasion,” singling out Italy while noting that Spain had supported Rome during previous migration crises affecting the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Albares also accused what he described as an “international reactionary” network of spreading false information about the Schengen area and Spain’s handling of the crisis.

“Unfortunately, these hoaxes have been amplified even by some European governments,” he added.

The minister praised Morocco’s cooperation, saying Rabat had agreed from the outset to facilitate the return of migrants without seeking any concessions from Spain.

“Every single one of those who entered will return. That is Morocco’s intention,” he said.

More than 50,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco last week in an unprecedented mass crossing.

As of Friday evening, Spanish authorities estimated that more than 48,300 had returned, while 72 people died during the crisis.