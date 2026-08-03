Belgium's first voluntary military service intake reaches full capacity with 500 recruits Women represent 16% of recruits

Belgium has filled all 500 places for the first intake of its new voluntary military service program, launched in response to growing security concerns, Defense Minister Theo Francken announced Monday.

The one-year voluntary service program will see 500 young adults begin training with the Belgian Army, Air Force, and Navy in the coming months, the Belga news agency reported.

According to the Defense Ministry, 283 of the volunteers are Dutch-speaking and 217 are French-speaking, while 80 are women.

Women therefore account for 16% of the contingent.

Francken said the initiative is designed to introduce young people to the armed forces while helping them develop discipline, responsibility, teamwork, and other skills that can be applied outside military service.

In addition to basic military training, participants will gain practical experience in operational units during the one-year program.

The minister said volunteers who wish to continue serving after completing the program may apply to join the Belgian armed forces as professional soldiers or reservists.