Spanish government rejects violations of UN agency buildings protected by immunities under international law

Spain condemns Israeli forces’ ‘unacceptable’ attacks on UNRWA facilities in occupied East Jerusalem Spanish government rejects violations of UN agency buildings protected by immunities under international law

Spain on Wednesday condemned Israeli forces’ “unacceptable” attacks against facilities belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), urging Tel Aviv to respect international law.

“The Spanish Government categorically rejects these unacceptable violations of the United Nations agency buildings, which are protected by immunities under international law,” a government statement said.

The government urged Israel to respect international law and its international obligations, including those incumbent upon it as an occupying power, as well as advisory opinions of the International Court of Justice.

“The Government reiterates its firm support for UNRWA and the full fulfilment of its mandate, which is essential for meeting the needs of the Palestinian refugee population,” the statement said.

It added that the mandate remained essential until “a just and lasting peace is achieved in the region through the implementation of the two-State solution.”

Earlier Wednesday, the UK also condemned the forced entry into and seizure of the training center, calling the move “outrageous.”

On Tuesday, Israeli forces evacuated staff from the UNRWA facility, seized the compound and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard.

Israeli forces also deployed around the Qalandiya refugee camp and Kafr Aqab, carrying out raids, searches and field interrogations of Palestinians.

UNRWA said in a statement that it “unequivocally condemns this unauthorized and deeply concerning incursion” into the center.

The agency said the entry of armed security forces into a UN facility without the authorization or consent of the UN was “unacceptable.”

UNRWA said the center is a UN facility “protected by the privileges and immunities afforded to the organization under international law.”

“Its inviolability must be fully respected,” it added.

