Ghent University defends suspension of researcher who accused late Cambridge professor of plagiarism Rector Petra De Sutter rejects claims disciplinary case against Nathan Cofnas restricts academic freedom

Ghent University has rejected criticism that it is restricting academic freedom by suspending American researcher Nathan Cofnas, who publicly accused late Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, Belgian news agency Belga reported Wednesday.

Ghent University Rector Petra De Sutter said she fully supported academic freedom but rejected claims that the disciplinary procedure against Cofnas was aimed at limiting it.

“I support academic freedom 100 per cent,” De Sutter was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“Claiming that we ourselves are restricting academic freedom is entirely incorrect,” she said, adding that those making such claims were not familiar with the contents of the disciplinary case file.

The university suspended Cofnas as a precaution on Aug. 20 pending a preliminary disciplinary investigation.

De Sutter said the university had disclosed limited information about the case because, as an employer, it must comply with legal requirements, internal procedures and the confidentiality of personnel files.

“I know this is a weak point and that people do not understand it,” she said.

“I only see that the arguments raised in the public debate do not concern the substance of the matter,” she added.

More than 800 academics have signed an open letter criticizing the disciplinary proceedings against Cofnas, arguing that they could amount to retaliation for publicly raising allegations of academic misconduct at British universities.

The signatories called on Ghent University to protect Cofnas from being punished for exercising his academic freedom.

Meanwhile, a separate open letter supporting the suspension has gathered more than 1,700 signatures in less than 20 hours, according to Belga.

Nearly half of the signatories are from Belgian universities.

The letter was initiated by Ghent University staff members and does not represent an official position of the university.

Its signatories support the disciplinary investigation and reject the portrayal of Cofnas as a whistleblower being punished for his actions.

They also referred to statements about race on his blog, which they said violate the university's code of ethics.

Cofnas, who describes himself as a “race realist,” had accused Arday of plagiarism before Arday resigned from his Cambridge post earlier this month.

Arday was found dead at his home in London on Aug. 14.

Cofnas previously held a research fellowship at Cambridge.

In 2024, he lost his research associate role after publishing a controversial blog post arguing that Black people have lower average intelligence than white people and that there would be “close to zero” Black professors at Harvard in a meritocracy.

Arday, who became Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023, resigned on Aug. 5 amid scrutiny over plagiarism allegations and questions surrounding his academic record.

Cambridge later announced an investigation into the circumstances of his appointment.

Police said his death was unexpected but not considered suspicious.